LPL 2024 to unfold first-ever 500-drone laser show to illuminate final match

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 21 : Ahead of the final match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, a 500-drone-backed lazer show, a first for the island nation, making each supporter witness the journey of the Sri Lankan Cricketing legends and the league's journey.

Jaffna Kings will take on Galle Titans in the final at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

While Jaffna Kings made their way to the final after winning the playoff match against Kandy Flacons by 1 run and will look to put up a good performance against Galle Titans, who were on top of the table with five wins and 10 points from a total of eight matches before making their way to the finale.

The final will also have the attendance of 220 delegates from 108 ICC member countries from across the world, covering regions such as Africa, the Americas, Asia, East Asia Pacific, and Europe, along with the 30,000 cricketing fans, who will witness this spectacle live as 500 drones will come together to make 12 formations in the sky during the innings break of the final and present a memorable cricketing experience for the very first time.

The spectacle will showcase the signature cricketing shots of legendary Sri Lankan cricketers Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara, as well as frame the five participating teams of the league.

As the league stage of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 came to an end, the tournament has so far witnessed high-octane cricketing action throughout, involving high-scoring games, nail-biting thrillers, and some outstanding individual batting and bowling brilliance.

Here's a sneak peek into the five most interesting snapshots from the 2024 group stage.

Most sixes in an LPL season: In line with the trend of high-scoring games, this edition has already seen the most sixes ever hit in a single season of the LPL - 307. The previous highest was 275 in the 2020 edition. All the big-hitting has also meant that the bowlers have suffered the most, conceding at an economy rate of 8.98 runs an over so far, the highest for any LPL edition.

High scores, tight finishes: There was plenty of entertainment for fans as some excellent batting pitches, especially in Pallekele and Dambulla, produced consistently high-scoring matches. The average innings total, excluding one rain-affected game, was around 175. There were also some heart-stopping finishes. Two chases were decided off the very last ball, another was decided by the narrow margin of two runs, and there was also a tie broken by a Super Over.

