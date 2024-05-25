LS Polls: Former cricketer MS Dhoni casts vote in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 25 : Former India skipper MS Dhoni cast his vote during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Ranchi on Saturday.

Recently, Dhoni took part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, Dhoni's CSK failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the 17th season of IPL after conceding a 27-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Earlier in the day, former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Kapil Dev, and fomer grappler Babita Phogat cast their votes in their respective constituencies.

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began early in the morning on Saturday across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

The seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.

Over 11.13 crore voters will be exercising their franchise in the sixth phase of the general elections to decide the fate of 889 candidates including two former Chief Ministers - Manohar Lal Khattar contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal and Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.

A total of 20,031 polling stations have been set up in the state. These include 19,812 permanent and 219 auxiliary polling stations. 5,470 polling stations have been set up in urban areas and 14,342 polling stations have been set up in rural areas.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

