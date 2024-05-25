LS Polls: Gautam Gambhir casts vote in Delhi, urges people to vote in large numbers

New Delhi [India], May 25 : Former India cricketer and BJP East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir cast his vote during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Gambhir asked voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes during the sixth phase of the election. He added that casting vote is people's power.

The former cricketer also lauded the government and said they have worked for development in the last ten years.

"All I want to say is that everyone should come out and vote in large numbers. This is our power, this is our democracy. The Govt has worked for development in the last 10 years...," Gambhir said.

Currently, Gambhir is serving as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and has helped his side book their place in the final of the T20 tournament.

On Sunday, Gambhir's KKR will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final match of the IPL 2024 at the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began early in the morning today across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

The seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.

Over 11.13 crore voters will be exercising their franchise in the sixth phase of the general elections to decide the fate of 889 candidates including two former Chief Ministers - Manohar Lal Khattar contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal and Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

