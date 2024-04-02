LSG batter Quinton De Kock completes 3000 runs in IPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Quinton De Kock completed 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the 17th edition clash between LSG and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

De Kock played a marvellous innings of 81 runs off just 56 balls which was laced by eight boundaries and five sixes. The left-hander scored runs at a strike rate of 144.64.

As the South African batter completed 3000 runs, the opener became the sixth batter overall to accomplish this landmark. He completed this milestone in 99 innings.

The other batters to score 3000 runs include Chris Gayle (75), KL Rahul (80), Jos Buttler (85), and D Warner & Faf du Plessis (94).

Coming to the match, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first.

LSG while batting first scored 181 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. The highest scorer of the side was their opener De Kock who scored 81 runs off 56 balls which was laced by eight boundaries and five sixes. In the end, Nicholas Pooran played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs from just 21 balls which included five maximums and a four.

The pick of the bowlers for RCB was Maxwell who snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 23 runs. One wicket each was grabbed by Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Reece Topley in their respective spell of four overs.

While chasing a total of 182 runs, the host fell short of target by 28 runs as they were bowled out by 153 runs in 19.4 overs. The highest scorer for the side was Mahipal Lomror who scored 33 runs off just 19 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes each.

For the LSG side, the highest wicket-taker was Mayank Yadav who bagged three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded just 13 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by Naveen-ul-Haq and one wicket each was snapped by M Siddharth, Yash Thakur, and Marcus Stoinis in their respective spells.

Mayank was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance.

