Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 : Following his three-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav said that Cameron Green's dismissal was special to him among other wickets.

Within just two matches, Mayank has gathered headlines for his sheer pace, touching bowling speeds of 150 kmph-plus consistently.

In a video shared on IPL's official social media handle, Mayank said that the over where he dismissed Green was very aggressive. He revealed that the LSG skipper KL Rahul told the pacer to "attack a bit" and use bouncers.

"Green's wicket was special because I personally like just like one kind of wicket, which is bowling people out, like any fast bowler. That over was a bit aggressive because I'd picked a wicket in the previous over. The captain also told me to attack a bit and use the bouncer with my pace," Mayank said.

He added that his side's plan was to bowl at the stumps and not to give any room to the RCB batters.

"No extra training, I just do things that make me quicker and stronger. This was the first time I played on this ground. I'd heard that 180 is easily chasable on this ground but our plan was to keep bowling at the stumps and not give the batters any room," he added.

Three catches and a direct-hit 🎯 THAT delivery to Cameron Green 🔥 Back to back wins 👏 Decoding @LucknowIPL's bowling & fielding brilliance with Devdutt Padikkal & Mayank Yadav 👌👌 - By @RajalArora WATCH 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2024

During the match against RCB, Yadav bagged three wickets in his four-over spell, giving only 14 runs. Following his remarkable spell, the pacer was named the 'Player of the Match'. The LSG seamer scripted history at the age of 21 as he became the first bowler in the history of IPL to win the 'Player of the Match' award in their first two matches.

Summarizing the game, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. Openers Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul (20 in 14 balls, with two sixes) gave LSG a measured start with a 53-run opening stand. There was a 56-run stand between Kock and Marcus Stoinis (24 in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) which helped LSG cross the 100-run mark. RCB bowlers did put pressure on the batting towards the end, but Nicholas Pooran (40* in 21 balls, with four and five sixes) finished off well for LSG, taking them to 181/5 in their 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Reece Topley took a wicket each for RCB.

In the run chase, openers Virat Kohli (22 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) started off well along with Faf Du Plessis (19 in 13 balls, with three fours) started off with a 40-run opening stand. But a game-changing spell from Mayank Yadav (3/14) put RCB on the backfoot, reducing them to 94/5. Mahipal Lomror (33 in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Rajat Patidar (29 in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) tried to put up a fight, but RCB could score just 153 in 19.4 overs.

Besides Mayank, Naveen-ul-Haq (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Siddarth, Yash Thakur and Stoinis got a wicket each.

Mayank got the 'Player of the Match' for his spell. RCB is in the ninth spot with a win and two losses, giving them three points. LSG is in fourth place with two wins and a loss, giving them four points.

