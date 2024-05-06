Lucknow didn't even think about run rate: Irfan Pathan slams LSG following 98-run defeat to KKR

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 : Following Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) 98-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former cricketer Irfan Pathan slammed KL Rahul-led LSG and said they did not think about run rate while playing.

Following the defeat against KKR at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, LSG stand in fifth place on the IPL 2024 standings with 12 points and have a net run rate of -0371.

Irfan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and said the Super Giants' low run rate against the Kolkata-based franchise might hurt them on the points table to qualify for the playoffs.

"Lucknow didn't even think about Runrate which might hurt them on points table to either qualify or to reach top 2," Pathan wrote on X.

Summarizing the match, LSG opted to field first after winning the toss. Narine's 81, combined with solid knocks from Phil Salt (32 in 14 balls, with five fours and a six), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32 in 26 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ramandeep Singh (25* in six balls, with a four and three sixes) took KKR to 235/6 in their 20 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Yudhvir Singh got a wicket each.

In the run chase of 236, Lucknow lost wickets at regular intervals. Marcus Stoinis (36 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper KL Rahul (25 in 21 balls, with three fours) were the top scorers as LSG bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

Harshit Rana (3/24) and Varun Aaron (3/30) were the top wicket-takers for KKR.

KKR is at the top with 16 points after winning eight and losing three matches and LSG (12 points) is at fifth with six wins, and five losses.

Sunil Narine took home the 'Player of the Match' for his one wicket and 81-run knock.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor