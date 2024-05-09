Lucknow skipper KL Rahul keeps calm in 'animated' chat with LSG owner after 10-wicket thrashing

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) destroyed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), dominating them with the new ball in the first place and then chasing down 166 in 9.4 overs beating LSG by 10-wickets, the fastest 10-over score in T20.

After the match, a video from the 'animated' chat has been doing the rounds on the internet in which franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having a discussion with Lucknow skipper KL Rahul near the LSG dugout.

The brilliant batting of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who reached their fifties in 16 and 19 balls, respectively, shared the greatest powerplay scores in T20 cricket history by scoring a century stand inside the powerplay for the second time this IPL.

After posting a reasonable and fighting target of 167 on the board, the Sunrisers, riding on the exploits of the opening duo, cantered home in just 9.4 overs. The fireworks by the willow-wielders yet again reaffirmed the team's formidable batting lineup, which is arguably among the most feared this ongoing IPL season.

After the match, Rahul said he was at a loss for words after Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg-hitting.

While speaking after the match, Rahul said they have watched such kind of batting only on television. He also praised Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma'a batting and said it was "unreal".

"Am lost for words. We have watched that kind of batting on TV. But this is unreal batting. Everything seemed to find the middle of the bat. Kudos to their skills. They have worked hard on their six-hitting skills," Rahul said.

The loss was LSG's sixth in the IPL 2024, and because of the wide margin of defeat, it severely damaged their net run-rate as well. They are currently ranked sixth after falling below Delhi Capitals in the most recent rankings.

