Lucknow Super Giants Face Backlash for 'Trophy Pe Tendulkar Ka Naam Tha, Aise Kaise Jaane Dete' Post After IND vs ENG Test Series Draw

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has a shoutout for Indian cricket team test captain Shubman Gill for his commendable captaincy and performance. However, the IPL team received criticism from social media users for his post.

In their recent post of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 featuring Shubman Gill with a trophy, they said, "🏆 pe Tendulkar ka naam tha. Aise kaise jaane dete 💙." The recent post has backfired for LSG, as they hinted at the rumours linking Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar are dating each other.

Netizens responded to LSG's post by raising questions about ethics and professionalism. Some fans took it lightly, but most called it an insensitive personal life joke.

An X (formerly Twitter) user slammed LSG: "Being a legend team of IPL, you people are making this type of joke. It's a cheap franchise."

tum ek professional team ho aur sports ke legend ke name par aisa majak kar rahe ho.

cheap franchise. — @Lavish (@iamlavish72) August 4, 2025

Another X user name Naveen said, "AS A PROFESSIONAL SPORTING TEAM, CHEAP MEMES DOESN'T SUIT YOU. DELETE IT IF U HAVE AN IOTA OF RESPECT FOR OUR LEGEND. AND YOU ARE ACTUALLY DIS-RESPECTING THE MAMMOTH RECORD WHICH GILL MADE IN THIS SERIES BY POSTING THIS."

Another user said, "Admin should maintain some professionalism he should clearly mention sara Tendulkar, i was thinking gill is in love with sachin Tendulkar."