Lucknow Super Giants named pacer Shamar Joseph as replacement for Mark Wood

New Delhi [India], February 10 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday announced that West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph will replace Mark Wood for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

According to a media statement from IPL, the Caribbean speedster will join the Lucknow-based franchise for Rs 3 Crore.

Following his stupendous performance during the West Indies tour to Australia, this will mark Joseph's first stint in the iconic T20 tournament in India.

"Joseph will join LSG for Rs 3 Crore. The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies' Test win at the Gabba. He picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies. This will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL," IPL stated in an official statement.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old was nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for January 2024. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the nominees.

During his Test debut, right-armer Joseph made an immediate impact, taking Australia batter Steve Smith's wicket with his first delivery.

Joseph scooped up four Australian wickets on his debut in Adelaide, finishing with fantastic numbers of 5-94. He followed this up with solid scores of 36 and 15 when he batted for his side at No. 11.

The star pacer delivered an even greater effort in the West Indies' victory over Australia in the second Test in Brisbane, bowling 7-68 to help the Caribbean side win their first Test in Australia since 1997. He scored 57 runs at 28.50 in two Tests and grabbed 13 wickets at an impressive 17.30.

