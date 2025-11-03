Lucknow Super Giants set to appoint Tom Moody as global director of cricket

New Delhi [India], November 3 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is set to appoint former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody as their global director of cricket, which will put him charge of 'Super Giants' group of franchises, LSG in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Durban Super Giants (DSG) in SA20 and their Manchester-based franchise in The Hundred.

Moody, who turned 60 in October, is amongst the best coaches in the game, having been active in international cricket and franchise teams for over two decades, serving as the overseer of Oval Invincibles' hat-trick of titles in The Hundred competition. He also led Desert Vipers to runners-up finishes in International League T20 (ILT20) in 2023 and 2025, as per ESPNCricinfo.

It is also understood that Surrey and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the owners of Mumbai Indians who got a 49 per cent stake in the Oval Invincibles this year wanted to retain Moody, but the former Aussie star opted to take the LSG offer with a larger role in his hands.

LSG owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) are yet to make Moody's appointment public and the tenure of his deal is yet to be confirmed.

Moody will be making his return to the IPL after leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) back in 2022, which was his second time serving a coaching role with the time. His earlier tenure with the Men in Orange was between 2013 and 2019, which also saw them capture 2016 title. He returned to the franchise as a Director of Cricket in 2021 but was given the head coach position next season after another Aussie Trevor Bayliss left the franchise.

At LSG, Moody will be taking over the role previously occupied by Indian pace legend Zaheer Khan in IPL 2025 season. Zaheer was apppointed for two season and Zaheer parted ways with the team prematurely in September.

After reaching playoffs in first two seasons in 2022 and 2023, LSG failed to reach the final four in their next two seasons, finishing the last season at seventh spot with six wins in 14 matches.

