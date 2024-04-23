Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to field against Chennai Super Kings

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 : Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In their previous encounter, LSG left CSK baffled as the opening pair of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock put up a 134-run stand to clinch an 8-wicket win. This time CSK will look to turn the tables.

After winning the toss, LSG skipper KL Rahul said there is no change in the team

"We'll bowl first. There is a bit of dew, we have trained here and there is a bit of dew that will play an impact. The wicket is a bit slow and hopefully, we can put their batters under pressure. We played well in all three facets, but we have left the result back in Lucknow. We know have challenging Chennai is, and everyone will be cheering for them. Same team for us. No need to quieten the crowd, they always encourage good cricket."

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said there is one change in the team.

"Nothing different, but the coin toss is something I need to work on. There will be some dew later on, but you never know how the wicket will surprise you. You just need to go out there and express yourself, if the ball in in your area they just attack it. Hoping to set the foundation up front. One change for us - Daryl comes in for Rachin."

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

