Lungi Ngidi Added to South Africa Squad for 2nd Test vs India in Guwahati: Report

South Africa have added fast bowler Lungi Ngidi to their squad ahead of the second Test against India, according to Cricbuzz. The match will be played at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The move comes after South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Before that match, lead pacer Kagiso Rabada was ruled out due to a sudden injury. His absence forced the team to make last-minute changes to the playing XI.

Ngidi has been brought in as cover for Rabada. Ngidi last played for the Proteas in the World Test Championship final against Australia. He has taken 58 wickets in 20 Tests. His inclusion provides South Africa with an experienced pace option ahead of the second match.

South Africa squad for India tour: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and Lungi Ngidi.