Madan Lal backs India's bowling attack ahead of England Test series

New Delhi [India] June 15 : As team India gears up for their highly anticipated Test series in England starting June 20, former cricketer Madan Lal has expressed confidence in the team's chances, highlighting the strength of India's bowling unit.

Speaking about the upcoming challenge, Lal said, "We will see what happens when the Test series starts from June 20, but India can perform well because we have the best bowling attack. If you have a good bowling attack, then you can win Test matches."

India, who have often struggled with consistency in overseas conditions, especially in England, will need to fire on all fronts. Madan Lal emphasised that relying on individual brilliance alone won't be enough to win a series of this magnitude. "You cannot win such a big series on the basis of one player. Other players will also have to contribute," he said.

He acknowledged Jasprit Bumrah's importance in the squad, calling him the best in the business.

"Bumrah is an important player, he is the number one bowler, but other players will also have to take wickets," he noted.

While the bowlers are expected to play a critical role, Lal also stressed the need for India's batting unit to step up.

"If our batsmen score runs in this series, then we will win," Lal asserted.

With the series opener just days away, all eyes will be on how the Indian team balances both its pace attack and batting depth in swinging English conditions.

The five-match Test series will take place from June 20 to August 4, with matches scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

