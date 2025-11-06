"Made my debut just 5 months ago, now I am a World Cup champion": Kranti Goud on India's World Cup triumph

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Fast bowler Kranti Goud expressed immense joy and pride after India lifted the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, marking a dream start to her international career.

"I am really happy as this is my first World Cup. I made my debut just five months ago, and I am a World Cup champion now. I am really proud that the World Cup was held in India and we became the Champions," said Kranti Goud while reflecting on the team's historic victory.

Goud, who played a key role in India's campaign, picked up nine wickets in eight games and proved vital in building pressure with the new ball. She credited the team's unity and fighting spirit for their success.

"In the team, we never gave up, and everyone was always together. We knew if we were all together, we would win the World Cup," she added.

India's years' dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

India joined Australia, England and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners and, like the latter two, did so for the first time on home soil.

