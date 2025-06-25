Madhya Pradesh League: Arshad Khan, Aniket Verma star as Bhopal Leopards clinch title in last ball thriller

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 25 : The Madhya Pradesh League 2025 came to a dramatic close on Tuesday night as Bhopal Leopards, led by a composed Arshad Khan, held their nerve in a last-ball thriller to beat Chambal Ghariyals by three runs and lift their maiden MPL title at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium.

The final was a game worthy of the occasion, full of twists, comebacks, heartbreaks, and heroics, with Bhopal ultimately defending a modest 156 against a team that looked set to pull off a stunning chase.

Asked to bat first, Bhopal Leopards posted 156 in 19.2 overs, a total that looked below par considering how the pitch had played throughout the tournament, consistently producing 200+ scores.

Their top order faltered early, but the side found stability in a gritty stand between Gautam Raghuwanshi (48 off 28) and Aniket Verma (40 off 24). Kamal Tripathi once again chipped in with a vital cameo of 24 off 16, but Bhopal Leopards couldn't quite capitalise on the death overs and were bowled out with 4 balls to spare.

For Chambal Ghariyals, the wickets were well-distributed, with Aman Bhadoriya, Tripuresh Singh, and Nayanraj Mewada picking up two each to keep Bhopal in check.

In reply, Chambal's chase got off to a disastrous start as Bhopal Leopards' bowlers came out with purpose and intensity, reducing them to 22/4 within the powerplay. It looked like the match might fizzle out early, but skipper Shubham Sharma and Tripuresh Singh had other ideas.

With calm heads and a sharp understanding of the match situation, the pair stitched a remarkable 72-run partnership. Tripuresh was the aggressor, blazing his way to 53 off 28, while Shubham anchored with a patient and timely 51 off 45.

With 21 required off the last 12 balls and both set batters at the crease, the title looked Chambal's to lose.

Bhopal skipper Arshad Khan took it upon himself to bowl the 19th over. The first ball was dispatched for a six by Shubham, who reached his fifty and brought the equation down to 15 off 11. But then came the turning point.

The moment of magic came when Aniket Verma pulled off a stunning relay catch at the boundary to dismiss Shubham. The over ended with just 8 runs conceded and a key wicket, leaving Roshan Kewat to defend 13 in the final over.

Despite the pressure, Roshan stayed ice-calm. After a four by Tripuresh and a boundary from Aman Bhadoriya made it 4 needed off 2, Tripuresh was run out on the penultimate ball. With 4 needed off the last delivery, Roshan Kewat conceded only a single, sealing a three-run win for Bhopal Leopards.

Arshad, who led the team with both ball and brain, spoke about the emotional significance of the win:

"Last year we let it slip at the end. This time, we were defending 156 when the average was 200+, but we accepted that challenge. What mattered was how the players stepped up,from the very first ball to the last. That catch from Aniket, Roshan's calm final over, these moments define champions."

On his crucial 19th over, he said:

"I tried a yorker first ball and missed. After that, I decided, no more pace. I trusted my cutters and focused only on execution. That relay catch from Aniket made it all possible."

He also spoke on how his IPL experience shaped his ability to handle pressure:

"IPL is another level, yes. But pressure is pressure, whether in the IPL or here in back-to-back knockout games. You need discipline and control to win, and the team showed it."

Roshan Kewat, the quiet finisher of the game, kept his cool under intense pressure. Speaking post-match, he said:

"Arshad bhai just told me to stay calm. Ball by ball, he guided me on what to do. That gave me confidence."

Bhopal Leopards' owner Abhishek Gupta expressed his emotions after lifting the trophy, saying:

"This win means everything to us. After coming so close last season, the entire team, from players to support staff, had only one goal this year, to go one step further and win the title. The way the boys held their nerve under pressure, especially in the final few overs, shows the character we've built as a unit. This victory is a result of months of hard work and belief, and I couldn't be prouder."

It was a second heartbreak in a span of few hours for Chambal Ghariyals, whose women's team had also finished runner-up in the MP Women's League final. Despite the loss, their campaign, especially in their first-ever MPL season, was filled with promise, fight, and memorable performances.

Owner of Chambal Ghariyals and Director of Devraj Hospital, Divyaraj Singh Kirar also expressed his pride of the team's effort:

"While the loss hurts, I can only feel proud of what Chambal Ghariyals has achieved in our very first MPL season. Reaching both the men's and women's finals speaks volumes about the systems and culture we've tried to build from day one. The fight we showed in the final is what this team is all about. We'll come back stronger, and this is just the beginning for us."

For Bhopal Leopards, this victory was not just about one final, but about righting the wrongs of last season, where they came close but finished second.

