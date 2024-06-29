Madhya Pradesh minister watches ICC T20 WC final between India-South Africa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 : Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang watched the ICC T20 World Cup final clash between India and South Africa on Saturday.

The two undefeated sides in this edition, India and South Africa, are clashing for the T20 World Cup title in Barbados on Saturday. While the Proteas recorded an authoritative nine-wicket win to end Afghanistan's dream campaign, India defeated England by 68 runs and took revenge for their defeat in the semis of the 2022 edition.

Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, "All of us are watching the match with the hopes that India will win. India will win. The T20 World Cup will come to India. Not just the 11 players, but 130 crore Indians are also playing..."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

India needs to defend 177 runs to secure their second ICC T20 WC title.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton.

