Magnificent clash awaits Eden Gardens as KKR prepare to take on SRH in their first game of IPL season

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 22 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to take the field for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at their very own Eden Gardens as they face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a much-awaited clash on Saturday.

The Knight Riders have a spring in their step with legendary former skipper, and two-time IPL winner with the franchise, Gautam Gambhir returning after six years and Shreyas Iyer returning from injury back at the helm of affairs. A rejuvenated pace attack along with a strong Indian core make KKR a force to watch out for.

Two superstar teams, one epic clash - the fans are in for a treat as both teams clash tomorrow.

In the 25 games that KKR & SRH have played against each other, KKR have the wood over SRH with a 16-9 record. The stats get even better for KKR if one zooms into their last six meetings. KKR are leading 4-2 and they will be aiming to make it 5-2 come tomorrow's game.

-Players to watch out for:

*KKR

-Skipper Shreyas returns to KKR after missing out on the last season due to injury and will be raring to go right from the outset. His first game as KKR captain at the Eden Gardens promises to be an epic one as a strong KKR outfit clashes against SRH. With the bat, Shreyas has been an incredible talent over the years and he will be looking to lead from the front both as a batter and as a leader.

-Rinku Singh has become an absolute superstar of Indian Cricket since last year. Years of hard work and consistency have brought him to this stage and he will always be a player everyone will be looking forward to watching. Simplicity in approach, calm head and great technique help Rinku turn games on his own and he will be hoping to do exactly that tomorrow evening.

-One of the greatest fast bowlers going around the world returns to the IPL and that too with KKR where was supposed to be in 2018 itself. A legend like Mitchell Starc adds a lot of value to the squad and KKR gets a leader for their pace attack. Mitch has always been someone who creates an instant impact and KKR would hope he creates that impact starting from tomorrow itself.

*SRH

-Skipper Pat Cummins has had a dream in 2023, securing the ICC Cricket World Cup and ICC World Test Championship with Australia and drawing an away Ashes series against England. With a talent and leadership abilities capable of 'silencing millions', the Aussie superstar will be aiming to add an IPL title to his list of owing accolades.

-The Indian team is searching for a pace option ahead of the T20 World Cup this year. A fine and consistent IPL for the 'Jammu Express' Umran Malik could see him wear Indian colours once again.

-Travis Head is the man for big stages for Australia, having smashed centuries in their World Cup and World Test Championship wins. SRH has shelled out Rs 6.8 crores on the explosive Australian opener and he will have to fire big and quick to justify this price tag.

-Key Match Ups

-Shreyas Iyer vs Pat Cummins:

Skipper vs Skipper promises to be a mouth-watering contest tomorrow night as Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins face each other for the first time as captains. It looks to be a hard-fought battle between bat and ball and Shreyas will be looking to attack Cummins right from the outset while Pat will be looking to get his opposite number's wicket. A battle that many will be looking forward to and a contest that will potentially decide which way the game will flow.

-Rinku Singh vs Umran Malik

A clash of power-hitting and extreme pace awaits the Eden Gardens as Rinku Singh will go head-to-head against Umran Malik in a fiery battle. Rinku's role demands hitting a lot of sixes and Umran can rattle the batters with his extra pace. Will it be Rinku who uses the pace to his advantage or will Umran have the last laugh?

