Maharaja Trophy: Chethan LR, Mayank Agarwal guide Bengaluru Blasters to commanding nine-wicket win

Bengaluru (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 15 : The Bengaluru Blasters opened their campaign in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 with a commanding nine-wicket victory over the Gulbarga Mystics on Thursday.

Bengaluru's bowlers shone in the first innings, restricting Gulbarga to 116/10 with shrewd performances. Lavish Kaushal (2/22) and Naveen MG (2/8) made early breakthroughs, while Aditya Goyal (3/43) dismantled the middle order. Bengaluru's run chase was driven by stellar innings from Chethan LR (53) and Mayank Agarwal (47*), who guided their team to victory in just 11.2 overs, as per a press release.

Captain Mayank Agarwal and Chethan LR did not disappoint the massive crowd in attendance, chasing down more than half their target within the powerplay. Chethan LR brought up his half-century in just 33 balls comprising five boundaries and three sixes, before he was dismissed by Vyshakh Vijaykumar in the 10th over. Mayank Agarwal, who struck six fours and a maximum in his 29-ball knock, was joined by Bhuvan Raju (7*) as the Bengaluru Blasters romped home to finish with nine wickets and 8.4 overs to spare.

Earlier in the match, the Gulbarga Mystics had a fiery start. The opening duo of Luvnith Sisodia (14) and Devdutt Padikkal (20) raced to a 40-run partnership in just 13 balls. Sisodia's three boundaries of the first three balls of the match set the tone, but Lavish Kaushal struck in the third over to remove him. Soon after, Padikkal was dismissed by Naveen MG, and Aneesh KV also fell to Kaushal. With the score at 56/4 at the end of the powerplay, the Mystics were reeling.

Sharath BR (13) and Pravin Dubey (19) attempted to steady the ship, but both fell to Aditya Goyal in the middle overs. Goyal continued his onslaught, dismissing Vyshak Vijaykumar for a golden duck as well. With the tail exposed, the Bengaluru Blasters quickly wrapped up the innings. Mohsin Khan took out Prithviraj Shekhawat (10) and Ritesh Bhatkal (0), while Shubhang Hegde claimed Sharan Goud (4) to bowl out the Mystics for 116 in 16.4 overs.

Brief Scores

Bengaluru Blasters won by 9 wickets

Gulbarga Mystics 116/10 in 16.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 20 off 9 balls, Pravin Dubey 19 off 23 balls, Aditya Goyal 3/43, Naveen MG 2/8, Lavish Kaushal 2/22)

Bengaluru Blasters 117/1 in 11.2 overs (Chethan LR 53 off 34 balls, Mayank Agarwal 47* off 29 balls, Vyshak Vijaykumar 1/44).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor