Maharaja Trophy: Nikin Jose's fifty helps Mangalore United register 8-wicket win over Shivamogga Strikers

Mysore, Aug 10 Nikin Jose's brilliant half-century (85 off 56) helped Mangalore United register an eight-wicket win over Shivamogga Strikers in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022, here on Wednesday.

Having opted to bat first, the Shivamogga Strikers made a brisk start with Rohan Kadam on the attack from the get-go. However, Vinay Sagar (6) and Siddharth (7) failed to keep him company for too long which put pressure on the Strikers.

Sharath BR and Kadam then got together, and not only steadied the ship but also put together a 52-run stand which set the Strikers on their way.

At 82/3 in the 12th over, the Strikers seemed set for a strong finish. Kadam completed his second consecutive half-century in the tournament soon after, and had Stallin Hoover for company. The duo put on 43 runs for the fourth wicket before Kadam was dismissed for 64, having hit five fours and three sixes in his 49-ball knock.

Hoover was the next to depart for 25, after which K Gowtham (9), Rajvir Wadhwa (0), MB Darshan (2), KC Cariappa (3 not out) and Avinash D (13 not out) helped push the team to 155/8 in 20 overs.

In response, Mangalore United got off to a bad start, losing captain Samarth R in the second over for 2, with the score on 3. But that would be the only bit of joy for the Strikers, for a while, as Macneil Noronha and Nikin Jose took charge.

The duo absorbed the pressure and then picked up the scoring rate, almost touching 8 runs an over when the partnership of 58 was broken. Noronha was the second to depart for 27, while Nikin had Amit Verma for company now.

While Amit went on the attack from the get-go, Nikin chipped away and brought up his fifty in the 13th over, before he cut loose as Mangalore moved into the box seat. Nikin, who was dropped twice right after he got his fifty, was driving the Mangalore chase along at a good clip. Amit had the best in the house as he watched Nikin tear apart the Tigers' bowling.

Nikin finished unbeaten on 85 off 56 deliveries, hitting five fours and four sixes, with Amit Verma, who scored 41 not out, finished off the game with a monster six in the 18th over.

In Thursday's matches, Bengaluru Blasters will take on Mangalore United while the Mysore Warriors play Gulbarga Mystics, both in Mysore.

Brief Scores: Shivamogga Strikers 155/8 in 20 overs (Rohan Kadam 64, Stallin Hoover 25; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/21, M Venkatesh 3/24) lost to Mangalore United 158/2 in 18 overs (Nikin Jose 85 not out, Amit Verma - 41 not out; Stallin Hoover 1/10, Rajvir Wadhwa 1/28) by 8 wickets

