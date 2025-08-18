Maharaja Trophy: Rain forces no result in Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors match

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 18 : The Maharaja Trophy T20 match between Shivamogga Lions and Mysore Warriors at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium in Karnataka's Mysuru was abandoned due to rain, with both teams sharing a point each.

Earlier, Karthik SU and Lankesh KS led the fightback for the Warriors after a slow start, helping them post 167/7. Darshan MB was the pick of the Lions' attack with a three-wicket haul, as per a press release from Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Electing to bowl first, the Lions put the Warriors under immense pressure in the power play. Anand Doddamani struck first to remove Karthik CA (14 off 16) in the third over, while Vidwath Kaverappa had Venkatesh M (1) caught behind in the next. Karthik SU fought back with two sixes in the powerplay, but the Warriors finished the powerplay with only 35 runs under their belt.

The Warriors were on track for a below-par score when Harshil Dharmani (9 off 15) was dismissed by Hardik, bringing the score to 45/3 at the end of nine overs.

Lankesh (46 off 26) scripted the fightback as he joined Karthik SU for a brisk 69-run stand in 40 balls. Lankesh logged the biggest over of the innings, tearing into Doddamani for three fours and a maximum in the 13th over that saw 19 runs.

Darshin MB snared Karthik SU to end his measured knock in the 15th over, and Vasuki Koushik dismissed Lankesh in the 17th over to leave the Warriors at 125/5. Manish Pandey (23* off 13 made a handy contribution even as Darshan MB picked up the wickets of Sumit (11) and K Gowtham (7).

Yashovardhan Parantap struck a six in the final over as the Warriors posted a fighting total of 167/7.

Brief Scores: Mysore Warriors 167/7 in 20 overs (Lankesh KS 46, Karthik SU 42; Darshan MB 3/37) vs Shivamogga Lions - did not bat.

