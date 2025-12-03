Maharashtra government announces Rs 11 lakh cash reward for Indian women's cricket team support staff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : The Maharashtra government has issued a government resolution (GR), dated November 28, announcing a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh each for the 11 support staff members of the Indian women's cricket team, who recently won their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup.

The support staff, including the bowling coach Avishkar Salvi, has been awarded the cash prize.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had felicitated Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav for their stellar performances in the Women's Cricket World Cup. All three were presented with a cash reward of Rs 2.25 crore each.

Coach Amol Muzumdar was presented a cheque of Rs 22.5 lakh.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, a collective team effort propelled India to their maiden World Cup title, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final of the 2025 World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

Coming to the World Cup win, the Women in Blue ended a long wait for a world title after heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017. Shafali Verma starred with a brilliant 87 off 78 balls in the final for the hosts, while Deepti Sharma anchored the innings with 58 and later produced a historic five-wicket haul (5/39), becoming the first Indian to achieve this in a Women's WC final.

Contributions from Richa Ghosh (34) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (20) helped India post 298/7, the second-highest total in a Women's World Cup final.

South Africa's chase, despite a valiant century from Laura Wolvaardt (101), was undone by India's spin attack and crucial run-outs, including those of Shafali and Deepti. The win highlighted the all-round brilliance of Deepti and Shafali, as well as the consistency of India's opening pair. Notably, the World Cup win is poised to significantly boost the profile and growth of women's cricket in the country.

