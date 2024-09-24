Maharashtra Govt allots Ajinkya Rahane Bandra plot left unused by Gavaskar to set up sports facility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Indian middle-order veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane has been allotted a plot of land in Bandra, left unused by cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar, to set up a well-equipped sports facility, which includes a cricket academy.

As per a statement from the Maharashtra cabinet, the decision was taken during a meeting of the cabinet held on Monday, which was presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A 2,000 square-meter plot at Bandra Reclamation will be leased to Rahane for thirty years, as per the statement. Earlier this same plot was allotted to cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in 1988 for an indoor cricket centre. But since no work was done on this plot, the government had taken it back in 2022.

The current condition of this plot is bad, and the nearby slum dwellers are using it for unnecessary activities.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) authority had earlier passed a resolution and recommended giving this plot to Rahane, and the same proposal of MHADA was approved by the state cabinet on Monday.

Rahane took to Instagram and thanked the government for the allocation of plot in a story.

Since his international debut in 2011, Rahane has represented the country in all three formats of the game, scoring 8,414 runs in 195 matches and 251 innings at an average of 35.95, with 15 centuries and 51 fifties. His best score was 188.

The 36-year-old is best known for his ability to craft long innings in Tests, scoring 5,077 runs in 85 Tests at an average of 38.46, with 12 centuries and 26 fifties and a best score of 188. In 90 ODIs, he scored 2,962 runs in 87 innings at an average of 35.26, with three centuries and 24 fifties to his name. His best score was 111. In 20 T20I matches for India, he scored 375 runs at an average of 20.83, with one fifty to his name.

Rahane last played for India in a Test match against the West Indies in July last year.

The veteran recently featured for Leicestershire in the County Championship Division Two and the One Day Cup. In three County Championship appearances, he has scored 202 runs at an average of 33.66, with a century to his name in six innings and a best score of 102.

In 10 One Day Cup matches, he scored 378 runs at an average of 42.00, with four half-centuries to his name and a best score of 71.

Rahane is a legendary name in Mumbai's first-class circuit, scoring 13,427 runs in 191 first-class matches at an average of 45.51, with 40 centuries and 57 fifties in 324 innings and best score of 265*.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor