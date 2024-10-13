Mahela Jayawardene reappointed as Mumbai Indians head coach, replaces Mark Boucher

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Mumbai Indians (MI) announced the appointment of Mahela Jayawardene as the head coach for the next season, a position he previously held from 2017 to 2022. He has replaced South African Mark Boucher.

Akash Ambani, the owner of the Mumbai Indians said, "We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. With our global teams having found their footing within their ecosystems, the opportunity to bring him back to MI arose. His leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game have always benefited MI. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mark Boucher for his contribution over the last two seasons. His expertise and dedication were pivotal during his time, and has now become an integral member of the MI family."

Mahela Jayawardene said, "My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well. Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to," as quoted by the press release of MI.

In 2022, Mahela became the Global Head of Cricket, overseeing the expansion of the expansion of MI's global teams across different leagues, working with the coaching staff and delivering a trophy each - with MI (WPL), MI NY (MLC) and MIE (ILT20). With each of these teams having a set coaching staff, who also coach multiple teams in the MI family mirroring the ethos, style of play and decision-making that elevate the cricket played by them, Mahela's role has now again evolved within the MI ecosystem.

MI are five-time champions in the IPL. They have won 10 titles across various leagues across the world.

MI is a global cricketing force, with five T20 teams spanning three continents, and four countries including both men and women. The year 2023 marked a pivotal moment for the MI family, as it established Mumbai Indians in the women's Premier League, along with MI Cape Town in SA20, MI Emirates in ILT20, and MI New York in MLC, as per the press release by MI.

Since its inception in 2008, Mumbai Indians has been one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League.

Though, MI finished at the bottom in the last season, where they could only manage 4 wins and 10 losses.

