"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture

Dubai [UAE], September 13 : India and Pakistan will lock horns in their Group A encounter in Dubai on Sunday, but young Pakistan batter Saim Ayub stressed that his side is focused on the bigger picture, winning the Asia Cup, rather than just the marquee clash.

"We are not only looking forward to the India-Pakistan match, our main goal is to win the tournament," Ayub said on the eve of the high-voltage encounter.

Known for his aggressive batting, the youngster added that the team's approach remains consistent regardless of the opposition.

"We try to play fearless cricket against everyone," he said at the pre-match press conference.

Asked about the challenge of facing Jasprit Bumrah, Ayub acknowledged the Indian pacer's quality but maintained that the focus has to be on handling pressure situations.

"Obviously, there is a challenge. When you are playing a match, every bowler is challenging. The biggest task is to find ways to win for your team," he explained.

The Men in Green delivered a clinical performance against Oman, with their bowlers playing a crucial role. Pakistan spinners in total grabbed six wickets combined while giving away just 40 runs in 11 overs.

While chasing a target of 161, Aamir Kaleem and Oman skipper Jatinder Singh came out to bat. Oman had the worst possible start, as after a tight first over from Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub removed Singh for a run on the first ball of the second over, and Hammad Mirza joined Kaleem on the crease.

Ayub, in his following over, removed Kaleem for 13 runs off 11 LBW plumb in front, and Mohammad Nadeem joined Mirza in the middle. Nadeem couldn't do much as his struggle in the middle ended right after the power play when spinner Sufiyan Muqeem got the better of him for three runs off seven balls.

Sufyan Mehmood added a run to the total before Mohammad Nawaz removed him in the eighth over; Pakistan's spinners were all over the Oman batters. Wicketkeeper/batter Vinayak Shukla joined Mirza in the middle.

Shukla, in the following over, was run out courtesy a brilliant throw from Shaheen Afridi. In the same over, Mirza, the only Oman batter with some runs under his belt, was removed by Muqeem for 27 runs off 23 balls.

After 10 overs, Oman were 49-6, with Ikria Islam 0 (6) and Shah Faisal 0 (1) unbeaten on the crease.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha brought seamer Faheem Ashraf into the action after the 10th over, and he struck on the third ball, removing Zikria Islam for a duck. Pakistan star seamer Afridi, in the following over, cleaned up Shah Faisal for one.

Ashraf, in his second over, cleaned up Hassnain Shah for one run on the very first ball. Pakistan bowlers displayed a fiery body language ahead of their high-voltage clash against India.

Mohammad Haris was named the Player of the Match for his knock of 66 that set up Pakistan's dominating win.

