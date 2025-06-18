Major League Cricket: Maxwell's ruthless ton takes Washington Freedom to win

Oakland [US], June 18 : A vintage Glenn Maxwell smashed a 49-ball ton as he unleashed his wrath at the Los Angeles Knight Riders playing a captain's knock to propel defending Champions Washington Freedom to their second win of the season.

After Freedom lost Ravindra in the first over, Mitchell Owen (32 in 11 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Gous made a quick rebound hitting 35 in the next two overs of the power play. However, the Knight Riders came back sending them both back to the hut in the next two overs. The pressure mounted on Washington as Mark Chapman and Jack Edwards tried to rebuild, but were struggling for runs.

Once Edwards was caught behind off an impressive Tanveer Sangha (2/38), the onus was on skipper Maxwell to rescue his team. He initially started off cautiously trying to build a partnership with Chapman. However, once the latter holed out to Narine at 92/5, Maxwell decided to take the matter into his own hands.

The Aussie superstar's first victim was his countrymate Sangha, whom he dispatched for three back-to-back sixes in the 14th over. After a quiet over from Jason Holder, Knight Riders new captain, Maxwell resumed his assault hitting 10 maximums off the final five overs, completing his maiden MLC century while also making sure Freedom crossed the 200 mark.

Defending 209, the Freedom bowling attack had a terrific day. Saurabh Netravalkar got the wickets column off the mark sending Alex Hales back courtesy of a stunner from Obus Pienaar. As Hales left without bothering the scorers, Sunil Narine and Unmukt Chand fell to a similar fate as the Knight Riders' top-order collapsed without any resistance. Barring a 35-run stand between Saif Badar (32 in 31 balls, with six fours) and Jason Holder (23 in 16 balls, with three sixes), the Knight Riders' line-up did not offer any resistance in pursuit of a towering target set by Washington.

While Netravalkar and Adair set the tone, Mitchell Owen continued his momentum over from his batting as he and Jack Edwards took three wickets each making sure the Knight Riders did not get a window back to the game.

Maxwell was deservingly adjudged the Player of the Match for his blistering century that single-handedly turned the game for Washington.

As both teams head to Dallas wrapping up their games in Oakland, Washington Freedom is scheduled to face the Texas Super Kings this upcoming Saturday, while Knight Riders face Seattle Orcas on Sunday seeking to end their losing streak.

Match Summary: Washington Freedom won by 113 runs ( with 21 balls remaining)

WSF: 208/5 (Glenn Maxwell 106*, Mitchell Owen 32, Tanveer Sangha 38/2, Corne Dry 33/2)

LAKR: 95/10 (Saif Badar 32, Jason Holder 23, Edwards 15/3, Owen 18/3, Netravalkar 6/2).

