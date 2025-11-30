Manchester United come from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1

London [UK], November 30 : Manchester United staged an impressive second-half turnaround to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park, coming from behind to secure a vital Premier League win and end the Eagles' long unbeaten home run in the league, as per Sky Sports.

Goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount in a devastating nine-minute spell after the break cancelled out a first-half penalty from Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The match began with a chance for United inside the opening minute, but Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson was quick to smother an effort from Casemiro following a long throw-in. However, United's early threat soon fizzled out, and they struggled to settle into the game, with manager Ruben Amorim's side looking vulnerable at the back.

Oliver Glasner's team created several chances through the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta. The forward dragged two efforts wide before his persistence paid off in the 36th minute. After Leny Yoro tripped him in the box, Mateta stepped up to take the resulting penalty. He initially converted but was forced to retake it due to a double-touch infraction. Mateta calmly sent United goalkeeper Senne Lammens the wrong way for the second time to give the hosts a deserved 1-0 lead going into the break.

In the second half, the visitors equalised after just 9 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes found Joshua Zirkzee with a smart delivery. The Dutch forward struck a brilliant volley from an acute angle at the near post, levelling the scores at 1-1 in the 54th minute.

The decisive moment came on the hour mark, stemming from another set-piece situation. Fernandes laid off a free-kick just outside the box to Mason Mount. The midfielder hit a low shot that beat Henderson at the near post, completing the turnaround in the 63rd minute.

With the lead secured, United tightened up and controlled the closing stages of the game effectively, eventually seeing out the 2-1 victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor