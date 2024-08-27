Mandhana joins Adelaide Strikers ahead of WBBL season 10

Melbourne [Australia], August 27 : Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has signed with Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming 10th season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), revealed the team on Tuesday.

The classy left-hand batter has appeared in three previous WBBL seasons for the Brisbane Heat (WBBL|02), Hobart Hurricanes (WBBL|04) and Sydney Thunder (WBBL|07). It was against Melbourne Renegades in WBBL|07 that Mandhana hit an impressive 114* off just 64 balls. Her strong strike rate of 130 is expected to enhance the Strikers competitive edge and bolster their batting squad.

In a statement, Adelaide Strikers said, "Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, one of the leading stars in women's cricket has joined the Strikers for the upcoming WBBL|10 season. This significant signing highlights the Strikers' commitment to maintaining a strong squad as they chase a third consecutive WBBL title."

A highly decorated player in all formats, Mandhana holds two coveted ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year awards, only the second player to achieve this alongside Australia's Ellyse Perry.

In 141 T20Is for India, Mandhana has scored 3,493 runs at an average of 28.86 and a strike rate of 122.51, with 26 fifties. Other than this, she is one of the most sought-after players in women's T20 leagues circuit.

This year, alongside coach Luke Williams, Mandhana captained Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 title.

"I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers, Mandhana said.

"I am thrilled to continue working with Luke. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I am looking forward to building on that," he added.

In addition to the WPL, Mandhana and Strikers coach Luke Williams have worked together previously at Southern Brave for The Hundred. Williams expressed enthusiasm about Mandhana's pre-draft signing and their continued collaboration.

"Smriti is an exceptional talent, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Strikers. Her technical skill, experience and strategic insights are a tremendous asset for us," said Luke.

"I know firsthand the dedication and energy she brings to the team and on the field. Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we drive for success in the upcoming season," he added.

Additionally, the Strikers have also agreed to a pick trade with Melbourne Renegades ahead of Sunday's WBBL|10 Draft. The Strikers have traded picks 19 and 30 to the Renegades, receiving picks 22 and 27 in return.

The Draft will be held on Sunday, September 1. The Adelaide Strikers will host the Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval for the first match of the WBBL|10 season on October 27.

