Maninder Singh highlights potential of DPL in nurturing young talent, Shubman Gill's return to Indian team for the Asia Cup

By Sahil Kohli

New Delhi [India], September 1 : Former Indian spinner Maninder Singh highlighted the potential of the DPL in nurturing young talent and bringing success to Delhi cricket and also commented on the selection of Shubman Gill and pacer Harshit Rana in India's Asia Cup squad.

Maninder spoke toon the sidelines of the DPL season two final between West Delhi Lions and Central Delhi Kings.

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) has been making waves in the cricketing world, and former Indian spinner Maninder Singh believes it could be the key to bringing more trophies to Delhi cricket.

As a commentator in the league's second season, Singh was impressed by the immense talent on display and emphasised the importance of proper guidance and mentorship for these young players.

He also spoke on how Team India will accommodate the in-form top three of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Verma in the Asia Cup with the return of top-order batter Shubman Gill as a vice-captain.

Maninder toldthat it would all depend on what the captain-coach thinks and pitches in the UAE.

"It will depend on what the coach is thinking, what the captain is thinking, and where to use him. Because Gill is a very big player, there is no doubt about it. And, he is a vice-captain, so he will have to play. So, it will be a matter of thinking who to open with. Sanju Samson or him. It will depend on the pitches there," he said.

India will kick off its campaign against the UAE on September 10 and play arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. They will also have a fixture against Oman on September 19 to conclude the group stage.

Sanju and Abhishek have been delivering fiery starts for India at the top. While they have offered just one fifty-plus stand in 12 innings, their run-rate of 9.82 makes them extremely dangerous, especially if one of them scores big.

During last year's series against Bangladesh and South Africa, Samson found a new life as an opener, scoring three centuries in five innings. Abhishek also ended this year's home series against England as top run-getter with 279 runs in five matches, including a majestic 135 in 54 balls at Wankhede Stadium.

Tilak has not put a foot wrong either, averaging over 55, striking at above 169 with two centuries and two fifties in 13 innings, with both tons coming in South Africa.

However, the entry of Gill, who has scored 578 runs in 21 T20Is at a strike rate of over 139, with a century and three fifties, could disrupt this top three.

Speaking about his experience as a commentator in the league, Maninder said that it was a great experience witnessing Delhi cricket's immense talent.

"Seeing the talent here, I am very happy. And I have mentioned this in the commentary as well: if these kids are properly polished, then trophies that are not currently coming in from Delhi cricket will start coming in regularly. Because there is so much talent, it is very important to use it properly," he added.

Delhi's last Ranji Trophy win was in the 2007-08 season, and they were runners-up in the 2017-18 season. Their most recent titles are the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2017-18 season, and they also won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2012-13. They were two-time runners-up in the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons in VHT.

The former Indian spinner, who took 154 wickets in his international career 94 matches, said that if legends like Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli get associated with league as mentors/player and if likes of Ishant Sharma (West Delhi Lions), Rishabh Pamt (Purani Dilli 6) start featuring more pre-dominantely in the competition, the players will get a lot of benefit and motivation and the league would get stronger.

"If someone has played international cricket, and they are associated with the league, with their state's league, which they should do, then obviously, they will be stronger. There is no doubt about it," he said.

"Because, you know, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, they are our heroes. Talking about Rishabh Pant, they are our heroes. So, when that example comes in front of the kids, that I also want to become like him, when they see him, I feel that is very important."

"Because, I can give a small example, when I played Ranji Trophy for Delhi's team, when I came to the dressing room, there were such big names, Bishan Singh Bedi, Madan Lal, Mohinder Amarnath, Surinder Khanna, Kirti Azad, Rakesh Shukla, I used to feel that if I play with them for 2 years, then I will play for India anyway. So, that feeling is very important. It is very important for you to have those heroes."

"And, they will connect with the league, those big names, whose names you have mentioned. So, I feel it will have an impact on the kids' mental strength, on their thinking. Because when you think big, when you dream big, then only you will be able to fulfil it," he concluded.

On the selection of Delhi pacer Harshit Rana, who has now played all formats for India and won the ICC Champions Trophy with the Men in Blue, Maninder was all praises for his efforts and rhythm in the DPL season 2. Rana took 12 wickets in nine matches this season at an average of 18.75, an economy rate of 7.7 and best figures of 3/35.

Currently, Rana is playing red-ball cricket for the North Zone in the Duleep Trophy, picking two wickets against the East Zone in a draw.

"I have good wishes for him. Because I have also played cricket in Delhi. He is a player from Delhi. I have seen him bowling in the Delhi Premier League. He was bowling in a very good rhythm in the tournament. I only hope that he continues to do what he is doing. The confidence he has gained from here."

"Although he is playing red ball cricket now. But I think that is good. Because someone had asked me if he had been to play red ball cricket, he has to go and play white ball cricket. What difference does that make? If you have a rhythm, you can do well. And, he has got a chance to bowl a lot of overs. So, I think he can make use of his rhythm from there, which will prove to be useful in the Asia Cup," he concluded.

Coming to the match, West Delhi Lions opted to bowl and had reduced Central Delhi Kings to 78/6. Fifties from Yugal Saini (65 in 48 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Pranshu Vijayran (50* in 24 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took them to 173/7.

Manan Bhardwaj and Shivank Vashist got two wickets each.

West Delhi was reduced to 48/3, but knocks from skipper Nitish Rana (79* in 49 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes) and Hritik Shokeen (42* in 27 balls, with five fours and two sixes) took them to the trophy with six wickets and two overs left.

