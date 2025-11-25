Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Blind T20 World Cup-winning Indian team members at his residence in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 25 : Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the members of the Indian women's cricket team at his residence on Tuesday for their recent victory in the inaugural Blind Twenty20 World Cup, as per a release from SAI Media.

The Indian women's team defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the final played in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday and remained undefeated throughout the tournament. The tournament featured six teams, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and the United States of America.

The blind cricket team's victory came closely on the heels of the Indian women team's first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup victory on home soil.

Hailing the victory of the blind cricketers, Mandaviya said, "The Indian women's blind cricket team has done the nation proud. Their victory is a huge inspiration for both specially-abled sportspersons and anyone who aims to bring glory to the country. With their will power and resilience, they achieved the unthinkable. I wish all the members the very best for their future endeavours. I urge each of you to put in your best in future tournaments, the entire nation and the government is with you," as quoted from a release by SAI Media.

Acknowledging the sentiments, Deepika TC, captain of the Indian team said, "I feel extremely happy and honoured for the fact that our Hon'ble Sports Minister invited us at his residence for felicitating us. It was lovely interacting with him. His words will encourage not only us but more women from the blind community to take up sports as a career and make the country proud with their hard work and determination."

