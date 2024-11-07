Marcus Trescothick calls for more 50-over games in domestic format after England fell to 2-1 series loss

Bridgetown [Barbados], November 7 : Marcus Trescothick believes that List A domestic structure in its current state is not coming in the assistance of England's new era of white-ball players.

With an inexperienced lineup, England succumbed to a third-series defeat since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. England faltered on their Caribbean tour and lost the series by 2-1.

Since their ODI series overlapped with the Test series against Pakistan, several top stars were missing from the lineup.

Jordan Cox was put to bat at number three despite having just four List A appearances under his belt. While Dan Mousley, 23, didn't play a single 50-over game in over three years before his debut.

Trescothick addressed the lack of 50-over cricket affecting the development of youngsters and said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "But you kind of know why that is, and that is the structure we're given to play, and we'll make a fist of it and make it work as much as we can."

"I'm not going to speak against any other competition. But of course, we'd want more 50-over cricket somehow. How do we do that? That's not up to me to try and work out," he added.

Earlier this week, Phil Salt, who slammed 74 in the final ODI, asked for England's domestic structure to allow more one-day opportunities for the youngsters.

"I don't think there's many players in this team that you could go through and go 'oh they're doing a great job right now. That's the reality of it because we've not played a lot of 50-over cricket. I'd love something like a domestic 50-over competition. I'd love the opportunity to play in that so you can get the rhythm, and it's not always stop-start," Salt said.

"I don't think there's many people that can just walk in and do it after not playing for a while. I know that I've not had the most successful time in 50-over cricket and not really been doing myself justice, but the more opportunities I get to play it, the better I will be at it. That's the bottom line," he added.

Trescothick acknowledged the challenges associated with bringing in more 50-over cricket in the domestic setup, with the focus majorly revolving around T20 cricket.

"It's really challenging. We know how important Test cricket is in England and obviously having the domestic T20 competition and the Hundred, that's vitally important to our game. How do we get that balance right? That's for the powers above to look at, but it's not going to be easy," Trescothick said.

"There's not a massive amount of experience in this current team right now. Of course, there's not. But part of the reason for bringing that youth across was to get the experience into them. It's not always going to be easy to get games into them. There's not a massive amount to play back at home, and most of the white-ball cricket played now around the world is T20. So that is a challenge, and we're aware of that," he remarked.

