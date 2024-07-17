Mark Butcher lauds Atkinson, Jamie for debut performances in Test against West Indies

London [UK], July 17 : Former England cricketer Mark Butcher lauded debutants pacer Gus Atkinson and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith for fine performances in the first Test against the West Indies at Lord's.

In the first Test, at Lord's, England defeated the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs. In their debut Test, Atkinson and Jamie fared well. The pacer repaid the faith shown by selectors, picking up 12 wickets for 106 runs, the fourth-best figures by a debutant in Test history. This also included a seven-wicket haul in the first inning. Jamie also scored a fine 70 in 119 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, batting really well with the tailenders. He was also fine behind the stumps, getting four dismissals.

Speaking on the Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast, Butcher said that it was a dream debut for Atkinson, a bit like what James Anderson experienced during his debut 21 years back.

"It was a dream debut for Gus Atkinson, obviously, a little bit like Anderson 21 years ago. A good opponent to make your debut against in decent bowling conditions. The pitch was pretty blameless, it was pretty much as you would expect at Lord's for this time of year, given also the average weather that we have had, I thought that was a pretty good pitch. His performance was really stellar," said Butcher.

"And then equally, Jamie Smith did exactly what they wanted from somebody playing in that position. Batting behind the top order with the tail, showing that he had the ability to go through the gears and accelerate when the tail was in and, as the biggest bonus, no byes for the Test match. He kept very tidily, indeed," he added.

Butcher said that both players will face stern challenges in the coming times but it is great for them to have started with a fine performance that keeps their confidence high.

"What they wanted was another top-order player, really, who could play in the mode that the rest of the top six can play in. That is what they got with Smith. You can see a time in the future where he could bat three or four and not keep wicket anymore: perhaps get into the side as a batter," he added.

Jamie said that England has a lot of depth in batting lineup and Smith brings up some dynamism to it.

"If the keeping improves at the sort of rate that most guys who get given that sort of responsibility does then he will be pretty decent at that for the time they want him to do it for," he added.

The second Test between England and West Indies will start from Thursday onwards at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

England playing eleven for the second Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

West Indies' Playing Eleven (2nd Test): Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Kirk Mckenzie, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor