Markram just a few games away from genius, says Proteas coach Shukri Conrad

Cairns [Australia], August 17 : South Africa coach Shukri Conrad expressed confidence in skipper Aiden Markram and felt he is on the verge of reaching a "state of genius," suggesting that Markram is close to achieving exceptional performance levels with just a few more games.

Markram, who has gone 31 innings without a T20I half-century, managed only 31 runs in three matches in the recently concluded T20 series against Australia.

A final over thriller saw Australia seal a win in a closely-fought series-decider in Cairns, with Glenn Maxwell powering an unbeaten 62* runs off 36 deliveries to propel the hosts over the line off the penultimate delivery.

With this victory, the Men in Yellow registered a 2-1 series win over the Proteas. Maxwell (62* runs off 36 balls) was awarded the Player of the Match, whereas Tim David (150 runs in three matches) won the Player of the Series award.

"I know it's a different format, but in the World Test Championship final not so long ago, Aiden showed exactly what he is about. And I'm sure he is a couple of games away from unlocking that state of genius," Shukri Conrad said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Conrad conceded that South Africa were a "batter light" but explained that if the players they have were willing to play with a little more self-confidence, it could work in Proteas' favour.

"If we want to be brave, we have got to select attacks to beat a team like Australia and if I can nudge a batting unit into playing a certain way where we are a batter light and I concede we were a batter light, imagine what they can do when we have got a properly balanced side," he added.

With the series level at 1-1 after Proteas Dewald Brevis' stunning maiden century in the second T20I, and a clinical bowling effort leading Australia over the line in the first game, the home side were tasked with chasing down 173 to claim the series.

Australia and South Africa will next lock horns in the three-match ODI series starting Tuesday, 19 August in Cairns.

