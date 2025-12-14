Markram lone warrior half-century guides shambolic SA to 117 against India in 3rd T20I

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 : Skipper Aiden Markram was left as the lone warrior as a fiery powerplay spell by Indian pacers and consistent bowling left South Africa bundled out for 117 runs in 20 overs during the third T20I at Dharamshala on Sunday.

India needs 118 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Markram (61* in 46 balls, with six fours and two sixes) was the standout batter for Proteas.

After India won the toss and opted to field first, Arshdeep Singh started off the innings on a fine note as he trapped Reeza Hendricks for a three-ball duck, with SA at 1/1 in 0.4 overs.

Harshit Rana's next over was as lethal as Arshdeep's as he took the wicket of Quinton de Kock on the second ball for a three-ball one. SA was reduced to 1/2 in 1.2 overs.

In the third over, skipper Aiden Markram struck Arshdeep for the first boundary of the innings, a fine drill through mid-off. But troubles would not just end for South Africa as Rana cleaned up Dewald Brevis to start off the third over, for a seven-ball two. SA was 7/3 in 3.1 overs, in deep and troubled waters.

In the final over of the powerplay, Markram eased off some pressure with two boundaries against Harshit, with one being a punch through long-off, followed by a flick through mid-wicket few minutes later. At the end of six overs, SA was 25/3, with Markram (17*) and Stubbs (5*) unbeaten.

In the seventh over, Hardik Pandya was introduced to the attack, and he soon became the third Indian with 100 T20I wickets, joining Arshdeep and Jasprit Bumrah as he got Stubbs caught behind by Jitesh Sharma for a 13-ball nine on the final ball of his over, reducing SA to 30/4 in seven overs.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy's spin magic further squeezed Proteas, as they ended the first 10 overs at 44/4, with Markram (28*) and Corbin Bosch (4*) unbeaten. Shivam did not let Bosch add anything to his tally, dismissing him to start the second half of the innings, reducing SA to 44/5 in 10.1 overs.

SA huffed and puffed their way to the 50-run mark in 11.2 overs.

Markram and Donovan Ferreira launched a counter-attack against Indian bowlers with some quick runs, fours and sixes, but Varun made a mess of Donovan's stumps to reduced SA to 69/6 in 13.3 overs. He was gone for a 15-ball 20, with a four and six. The spinner also reached the 50 T20I wickets mark.

In the 16th over, Chakravarthy also cleaned up Marco Jansen for a seven-ball two, with SA at 77/7 in 15.1 overs.

In the 18th over, Markram eased off some pressure, launching Harshit for two sixes and a four, reaching his half-century in 41 balls, with six fours and a six. The over cost India 19 runs as SA reached the 100-run mark in 17.2 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav ended the partnership, removing Anrich Nortje for 12-ball 12. India was 115/9 in 19.3 overs. He also got Ottneil Baartman on the final ball, with SA all out for 117 in 20 overs and their captain Markram (61* in 46 balls, with six fours and two sixes) being a lone warrior.

Harshit, Arshdeep, Varun and Kuldeep got two wickets each, while Hardik and Dube got a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India: 117/10 (Aiden Markram 61*, Donovan Ferreira 20, Arshdeep Singh 2/13).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor