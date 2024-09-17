Marnus Labuchange opens-up on his face off with Mohammed Siraj ahead of BGT 2024-25

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year, star Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne spoke about his first face-off against star India right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Speaking at the Star Sports, the 30-year-old cricketer asserted that he really enjoyed the battles against Siraj.

"I enjoy battles with Mohamed Siraj for many reasons. We actually were at the academy in 2015-16, and he was working with the MRF Academy and we played against each other. So that's when I first met him and to see his career go in that direction. He's got great passion, great energy, and great love for the game. It's been nice to see our careers moving together from such different experiences," Labuschagne said.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

