Marnus Labuschagne Pulls Off Stunning Catch to Break Joe Root-Jofra Archer Stand During AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test at Gabba (VIDEO)

England Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne took a brilliant catch to break the late England partnership between Joe Root and Jofra Archer in the second Ashes Test at the Gabba on Friday. Labuschagne dived full length to his right to complete the catch, ending the England innings.

Archer joined Root when England were struggling at 264 for nine. The pair added 61 runs, lifting England to 325 for nine at stumps. Australia needed only a few deliveries on the second morning to take the final wicket. Root remained unbeaten on 138, ending a 29-innings wait for a Test century in Australia. It was his 40th Test hundred and 23rd in World Test Championship matches.

Mitchell Starc was Australia’s pick of the bowlers, taking six wickets and regularly breaking England’s partnerships. He surpassed Wasim Akram’s 414 Test wickets to become the highest wicket-taker among left-arm fast bowlers.

England’s total was slightly above average for a day-night Test. Australia now face pressure to get close to the target as batting conditions are expected to become tougher. Australia lead the series 1-0 and England must avoid defeat to stay in contention.