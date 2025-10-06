Marnus Labuschagne smashes 160 as Queensland towers over Tasmania in Sheffield Shield

Brisbane [Australia], October 6 : Australian and Former World No.1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne slammed 160 for Queensland against Tasmania at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane in the ongoing Sheffield Shield on Monday.

This comes after Labuschagne was dropped from the Test 11 during the recently concluded West Indies tour. Labuschagne made 160 off 206 balls, including two sixes and 17 fours, after Tasmania had scored 379 in the first innings, as per Wisden.

Labuschagne partnered with Matt Renshaw, who also scored a hundred (128) to add 134 runs for the second wicket, before stitching 156 for the third wicket with Jack Clayton (59). Before Labuschagne came out to bat, Usman Khawaja, another Australian batter, had made 69 off 118 balls.

Queensland's batters helped them post a mammoth 612, taking a lead of 233 runs.

Labuschagne's international form has been under the scanner. He was dropped from the Australian Test XI earlier this year after an extended lean patch. His last international century came in September 2023 against South Africa.

Since his last Test ton, he has gone 16 Tests and 30 innings without a century, scoring 668 runs at an average of 24.74, with seven fifties and a best score of 90.

He hasn't crossed the three-figure mark in the last 49 international matches, with 12 fifties in his past 56 innings at an average of 28.74, having made 1,466 runs.

While the run drought continues for Australian batter Sam Konstas, who had a tough outing in the three-match Test series in the Caribbean, he made a disappointing start to his Sheffield Shield season.

Konstas struggled to make an impact, falling prey to Joel Paris's bowling, and was dismissed lbw for 4 runs off 25 balls while playing for New South Wales against Western Australia at the WACA in Perth.

Konstas got another opportunity in the second innings of the match on Day 3 but failed to capitalise, falling for 14 runs off 15 balls to Matthew Kelly's bowling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor