Marsh vows to correct fielding woes in T20 World Cup's Super-8 phase

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], June 20 : Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh addressed concerns regarding his side's lacklustre fielding ahead of their clash with Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

In a Group B match with enormous ramifications, something extraordinary happened.

Taking on Scotland, who were looking to scrape through to the Super Eights ahead of England, Australia grassed six catching opportunities - a record number of drops in an ICC T20 World Cup match.

And while none were simple, it was an uncharacteristic sequence of events. The Aussies are considered one of world cricket's most clinical and ruthless teams.

Captain Mitchell Marsh was, in fact, responsible for three of them, fielding close to the action where the reaction time is - more often than not - fleeting.

But Australia wasn't in the business of excuse-making after the match and that mindset hasn't shifted, as the unbeaten team finalises preparation for phase two of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of his side's Super Eight clash with Bangladesh in Antigua, Marsh made clear they're determined to leave that fielding performance in the past.

"It was obviously not our best effort in the field," he told the media.

"I think I dropped three of the catches, so I take the brunt of that. But I think the thing we speak about is that we've got a lot of trust in our group. We had an off night in the field and this group loves to stand up in big moments and they all start now. I've got a lot of trust in the group."

Australia clean sweeped their way through Group B and commenced their Super Eight tilt against a good Bangladesh outfit.

"For any team in the World Cup to make the Super Eights, they're obviously playing some good cricket," Marsh continued.

"We know in these conditions that Bangladesh are a strong team. So, we've got a lot of respect for them and hopefully, we can bring our A-game."

Alongside Australia and Bangladesh in Group 1 of the Super Eights, are India and Afghanistan. Two of these teams will progress to the Knockout phase.

