Maryland Mavericks skipper embraces 'Big Responsibility' as captain ahead of USPL season 3

Florida [US], November 18 : The Maryland Mavericks are gearing up for their first match of the United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 against the Atlanta Blackcaps, scheduled for November 22 at Broward County Stadium, Florida.

The much-anticipated USPL Season 3 kicks off the same day with an electrifying opening clash between the Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles. The Maryland Mavericks will step onto the field for the second match of the day, promising a thrilling encounter with the Atlanta Blackcaps.

Maryland Mavericks skipper Shubham Ranjane is excited to lead his side going into Season 3 of the USPL. The 30-year-old cricketers consider it as a "big responsibility".

"As captain of the Maryland Mavericks, it is an honour and a big responsibility for me. It's exciting to lead a group of very talented players, strategize for games, and inspire your team to perform at their best," said Shubham Ranjane.

The Pune-born cricketer, who has played 34 T20s is very pleased with the growing popularity of USPL at the global stage. "The US Premier League is growing in popularity, and being at the helm gives you the chance to showcase leadership, your talent, bring out the best in your teammates, and contribute to the success of your team," said Shubham Ranjane.

Coming to season 3 of USPL, the Maryland Mavericks will play their second match against Carolina Eagles on November 23. Each day of the league will feature triple-header matchups, giving fans plenty of opportunities to witness action-packed cricket, with the exception of the opening day, semi-finals, and the grand finale.

Semi-Final 1 and Semi-Final 2 are scheduled for November 29, setting the stage for a spectacular grand finale on December 1.

The six franchises - Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans and New York Cowboy - have been preparing well for Season 3. Fans can look forward to a spectacular season of competitive cricket at USPL Season 3 on the spectacular grounds of Broward County Stadium, Florida, Miami.

Maryland Mavericks squad: Nosthush Kenjige, Dwayne Smith, Neil Broom, Nitish Kumar, Ryan Scott, Kevin Stoute, Rushil Ugarkar, Bhaskar Yadram, Saad Bin Jafar, Sai Teja Mukamalla, Shubham Ranjane, Ehsan Adil, Phani Teja Simhadri, Sujit Nayak, Shreyas Movva.

