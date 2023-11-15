Masaba Gupta lashes out at Ramiz Raja over enjoying a racist joke

New Delhi, Nov 15 Designer and Actor Masaba Gupta has called out former Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja for laughing at a racist joke on her father, former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Alexander Richards and mother Neena Gupta.

Masaba Gupta's reaction came after a video of Ramiz Raja laughing at a racist joke targeting Viv Richards went viral on social media.

"Dear Ramiz Raja (sir) grace is a quality few have. My father, mother and I have it in spades. You have none. Sickening to see you laugh on national TV in Pakistan at something the world stopped laughing at about 30 years back. Step into the future. All 3 of us are here with our chin up. #ramizraja," Masaba Gupta wrote on her account in X (formerly Twitter).

Ramiz Raja, who was a guest on the show, was seen laughing at the tasteless comment, supposedly meant as a joke, which went like, 'Jo ladkiyan khud ko kehti hain Malika-e-aliya, Unko fir milta hai Mr Kaliya." The lines roughly mean, "The girls who consider themselves the queen, eventually end up with a black man."

Earlier, Pakistani cricket coach and former player Abdul Razzaq received backlash for making misogynistic remarks against actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, he later apologised for his remark.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor