'Match-winning' players 'display good cricket': Former Indian cricketer Sarandeep Singh on India vs Pak Women's WC 2025 clash

New Delhi [India], October 5 : As India prepares to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Women's World Cup 2025, former India cricketer Sarandeep Singh expressed hope that the "match-winning" players, such as Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma "display good cricket".

India is all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the biggest game of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

While speaking to ANI, Sarandeep Singh said, "I am hoping for just one thing, which is victory. Smriti Mandhana is in excellent form. Deepti Sharma bowled well and scored runs too in the last match. The entire team is filled with names that are match-winners in their own right... We hope they win a one-sided match and display good cricket."

Against Pakistan, Deepti has managed 97 runs in three innings, averaging 48.50, with a best score of 40. She has also taken three wickets against them, averaging 19.33, while Mandhan has made 54 runs in two innings against the arch-rivals at an average of 27.00.

The Indian team, which kick-started the campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka, will have their second match of the campaign against Pakistan, which endured a humiliating defeat in its campaign opener against Bangladesh. India has never lost to Pakistan in the women's 50-over World Cup, having won all four of their clashes so far.

Indian squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor