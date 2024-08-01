Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka set to miss Sri Lanka's ODI series against India: Report

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Star Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka are set to miss their upcoming ODI series against India, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The hosts will take on India in the 50-over series without Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara who are still not fit to play. Both of the players missed the three-match T20I series against India. Chameera has been suffering from illness, while, Thushara has fractured his thumb.

According to the report, Sri Lanka have brought uncapped right-arm seamer Mohamed Shiraz into the squad. As per Espncricinfo, Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda confirmed that another seamer will be added when the ODI squad is announced.

Halangoda said that Pathirana sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in the third T20I of the series against India.

"Matheesha has jarred his shoulder, and because it is the same issue that he had during the World Cup last year, they have chosen not to risk it," Halangoda was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Meanwhile, Madushanka suffered a hamstring injury while training, he had played only one match in the T20I series.

India's tour of Sri Lanka started on July 27 with the T20I series, with India securing a 43-run win. In the second T20I, India secured a seven-wicket victory in a rain-affected match. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue clinched a win in the super-over in the third match.

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is getting to host the 50-over matches. The three ODIs will be held on August 2, August 4, and August 7.

Rohit is coming back in Indian colours after leading Men in Blue to a memorable seven-run against South Africa in the final of ICC T20 World Cup at Barbados on June 29.

India's ODI Squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

