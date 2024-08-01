Matheesha Pathirana Injured; Mohamed Shiraz Replaces Him in Sri Lanka ODI Squad Against India

Fast bowler Mohamed Shiraz has been added to Sri Lanka's squad for the upcoming ODI series against India, serving as injury cover for Matheesha Pathirana. The series kicks off on August 2 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Shiraz, who is yet to make his international debut, is currently competing in the Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament with the Burgher Recreation Club. In a recent performance, he achieved his best List A figures of 6-21 by dismantling the Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club.

With 47 List A matches under his belt, Shiraz has accumulated 80 wickets at an impressive average of 17.52. Additionally, the 29-year-old has played 49 first-class matches and 23 T20 games across Sri Lanka's domestic competitions.

The first ODI of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and India will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday, August 2. The venue will also host the remaining two ODIs on August 4 and August 7.