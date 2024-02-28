Mathews fifty takes MI to 161/6 vs UPW in WPL 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 : A fifty by opener Hayley Mathews helped the Mumbai Indians (MI) post a total of 161/6 after the completion of their 20 overs against UP Warriorz (UPW) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

MI openers Yashtika Bhatia and Hayley Mathews came out to bat after UPW skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Both batters put on a partnership of 50 runs in which Yashtika contributed 26 runs and Mathews contributed 24 runs in the 8th over. Bhatia was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 26 runs as she was dismissed by Grace Harris in the same over in which the 50-run partnership was completed.

After Mathews dismissal, skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt came to the crease. She built a partnership of 42 runs with Mathews before the former was dismissed through a run-out after scoring 14 runs on the penultimate ball of the 13th over.

Mathews completed her fifty in the second last ball of the 14th over as she took a double on the bowling of Deepti Sharma. She was dismissed in the next over at 55 by Rajeshwari Gayakwad when the team score was 105 runs. Her knock included nine fours and a six.

Notable knocks from Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, and Issy Wong took the defending champions to a good total of 161 runs after the end of 20 overs.

For UPW, one wicket each was grabbed by Anjali Sarvani, Harris, Depti Sharma, Gayakwad and Sophie Ecclestone in their respective spells of four overs.

Brief Score: MI 161/6 in 20 overs (Hayley Mathews 55, Yashtika Bhatia 26, Grace Harris 1/20).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor