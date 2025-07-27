Matt Henry holds nerve in final over as New Zealand clinch T20 Tri-Series in Harare

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 27 : In a nail-biting finish, Matt Henry emerged as New Zealand's hero, delivering a brilliant final over under pressure to help the Black Caps lift the T20 Tri-Series trophy in Harare, edging past South Africa by just 3 runs in the final.

With just 7 runs needed off the last over, it looked like South Africa had the edge, especially with the dangerous Dewald Brevis still at the crease but Henry held his nerve superbly. On the second ball of the over, he dismissed Brevis, who had already smashed three sixes and a boundary in a fiery 16-ball 31. Later, on the fifth delivery, he removed George Linde (10), sealing the game for New Zealand.

Henry conceded just three runs in the final over and finished with match-winning figures of 2/19 in three overs, turning the game for the Kiwis.

Chasing a target of 181, the Proteas looked in control for the most part. Their opening partnership gave them a strong foundation as Lhuan-dre Pretorius set the tone with a 51-run knock, but was dismissed when the score was 92/1 in 9.4 overs.

Reeza Hendricks, anchoring the innings well, contributed a steady 37 off 31, before South Africa found themselves suddenly in trouble. The Kiwis were 116/2.

From 131/2, they lost two quick wickets and slumped to 131/4, opening the door for a Kiwi comeback.

The momentum shifted completely after that, and despite some late fireworks from Brevis, the South Africans fell agonisingly short at 177/6, handing New Zealand a thrilling win.

While Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Adam Milne, and Michael Bracewell chipped in with a wicket each, it was Matt Henry's final over that turned the match around and took the trophy home for New Zealand.

Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and opted to bowl first. New Zealand made a steady start with an opening stand of 75, before Tim Seifert departed for 30.

The middle-order was held together by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, both of whom played crucial knocks of 47 each, helping the Kiwis post a competitive total of 180/5.

South Africa's best bowler on the night was Lungi Ngidi, who bowled with discipline to return impressive figures of 2/24 in four overs.

