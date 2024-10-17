Matt Henry registers most economical five-wicket haul in NZ's Test history

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17 : New Zealand pacer Matt Henry enshrined his name in the record books with a breathtaking five-wicket haul during the first Test against India at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswammy Stadium on Thursday, becoming the Kiwi bowler with most economic fifer in the history of Test cricket.

During the day two of the first Test, after day one was washed out by rain, Henry made the best use of dampness on the pitch and overcast conditions, running through the Indian line-up. In his spell of 13.2 overs, he took 5/15 with an economy rate of 1.10, the lowest by a Kiwi bowler in a Test fifer. He got crucial wickets of Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav.

Henry also registered the fourth-best figures by a Kiwi pacer in India, next to Tim Southee (7/64 in 2012 at Bengaluru), Dion Nash (6/27 in Mohali at 1999) and Richard Hadlee (6/49 in Wankhede at 1988).

Also, Henry reached 100 Tests wickets, becoming the second-fastest player to do so, in 26 Tests, tied with Neil Wagner and Bruce Taylor. The fastest Kiwi bowler to reach 100 Test wickets is Hadlee, who reaced the milestone in 25 Tests.

It is only the second instance when the visiting pacers took all 10 wickets against India in a Test innings, with both coming from NZ, in 2012 and in this match.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and chose to bat. However, under over-cast, pace friendly conditions, this decision backfired and India was skittled out for just 46 runs, with Rishabh Pant (20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) being the only ones to touch the double digit mark.

Matt Henry (5/15) and William O'Rourke (4/22) were the top wicket-takers for NZ.

In the first innings, NZ responded well, with Indian bowlers not really getting much help from the surface under the sun. Devon Conway (91 in 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) had a fine 75-run partnership with Will Young (33 in 73 balls, with five fours). After spinners took a couple of wickets, Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) ended the innings at 180/3, with team leading by 134 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor