Matt Henry returns from injury as New Zealand name squad for home T20I series against Pakistan

Wellington [New Zealand], January 3 : Pacer Matt Henry has been included in New Zealand's T20I squad to face Pakistan after taking time off with a hamstring injury sustained during the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Henry is set to make his return to domestic action on Friday, before joining the 13-player New Zealand squad for the five-match series beginning on January 12, as per ICC.

The 32-year-old joins skipper Kane Williamson and left-hand batter Devon Conway who also return, having rested during the Bangladesh leg of their home summer.

Williamson will miss the third T20I of the series to manage the knee issue that has affected him for most of the last 12 months, with the uncapped Josh Clarkson called in as cover for the match and Mitchell Santner set to stand in as captain. Rachin Ravindra sits out, while Lockie Ferguson is set to re-enter the squad at the backend of the series.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has placed an emphasis on the Pakistan series with a T20 World Cup around the corner.

"With just three T20I series left before the T20 World Cup, all matches are vitally important for our preparation," said Stead as quoted by ICC.

"Starting the series off at Eden Park (Auckland) on a Friday night will be a great occasion and one I know the team will relish," he added.

Ben Sears has been included for the opening two matches to accommodate for Ferguson, while Kyle Jamieson and Michael Bracewell sit out, recovering from hamstring and Achilles injuries respectively. Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham were unavailable for selection.

The New Zealand T20I squad for Pakistan will meet in Auckland on January 9.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c) (matches 1, 2, 4 and 5), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson (match 3 only), Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson (matches 3, 4 and 5), Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears (matches 1 and 2), Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Tour Itinerary

-1st T20I - January 12, Eden Park, Auckland

-2nd T20I - January 14, Seddon Park, Hamilton

-3rd T20I - January 17, University Oval, Dunedin

-4th T20I - January 19, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

-5th T20I - January 21, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

