"Matter of pride and honour": Bhuvneshwar Kumar on RCB's IPL 2025 win

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 : Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar expressed pride being part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team when they won their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in the 2025 edition.

"It was an amazing moment, I can't explain it. A team which has won for the first time, it was a matter of pride and honour to be a part of that team. A team that has such a massive fan following, I was really happy to win with them," said Bhuvneshwar Kumar, co-founder of Cricgiri app, while speaking toin Noida at the launch of his app.

RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final by six runs in a high-scoring thriller to clinch their maiden title in 18 years.

Bhuvneshwar also credited IPL for the Indian bowling unit's consistency over the past decade and believes the IPL plays a major role in boosting player confidence, which translates into strong performances for the national team, a trend he expects will continue to grow.

"If you talk about India's bowling for the past 10 years they've had a very good bowling line-up. Credit also goes to the IPL, players perform well in IPL and carry their confidence into the Indian team. I feel it will only grow in the coming years and the bowling pedigree in India will only increase."

Bhuvneshwar performed well for RCB as he grabbed 17 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 28.41. Another RCB pacer, Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for the franchise as he claimed 22 wickets in just 12 matches with an exceptional average of 17.55.

Notably, Bhuvneshwar had already been a part of an IPL-winning franchise. He won the 2016 edition with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he also emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the season with 23 scalps to his name.

Speaking about his app, Bhuvneshwar described Cricgiri as a distinctive app that will offer live scores for international matches, BCCI-run fixtures and even local, town-level tournaments. Users will also be able to access player statistics, match-day weather updates and a range of cricket-related media.

"Cricgiri will be a unique app where you can view live scores of all the international matches, BCCI-organised games as well as the local tournaments, that are organised at the town-level. You can also view the player stats and as well as the weather forecast for the match days. It will also have cricket-related media for the users," Bhuvneshwar said.

