Matthew Mott steps down from position of England's white-ball coach

London [UK], July 30 : With immediate effect, Matthew Mott has stepped down from the position of England's white-ball head coach after spending two years with the Three Lions.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Mott has stepped down from his role. Mott was halfway through his four-year contract with the England team as their white-ball head coach.

During his tenure, which began in May 2022, England lifted the 2022 T20 World Cup but failed to defend their crown in the 2024 T20 World Cup. India, who eventually lifted the title, sealed England's trip back to the UK by handing them a 68-run defeat.

During his regime, England also failed to defend their 2019 ODI World Cup crown after enduring a tantalizing campaign for them, which ended in the group stage.

Mott reflected on his time with the England team, which was filled with ups and downs, and said in a statement released by ECB, "I am immensely proud to have coached the England Men's team; it has been an honour. We have put everything into trying to achieve success over the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022."

"I would like to thank the players, management, and everyone at the ECB for their commitment, support, and hard work during my time. I leave with many great friendships and incredible memories. Finally, I would like to thank the England fans, who have always backed us and given us fantastic support wherever we have travelled around the world," he added.

Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick has taken over Mott's role on an interim basis. Rob Key, ECB's Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, thanked Mott for the contributions that he made to the team and said, "On behalf of everyone connected to England cricket and me personally, I would like to thank Mathew for all he has done for the team since his appointment. He can be proud of his achievements as he leaves his post as one of only three coaches who have won a Men's World Cup with England."

"After three World Cup cycles in a short space of time, I now feel the team needs a new direction to prepare for the challenges ahead. This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for the team's future success. With our focus shifting towards the Champions Trophy early next year and the next cycle of white-ball competition, it is crucial that we ensure the team is focused and prepared. Marcus Trescothick is well respected in the dressing room and will take charge of team affairs alongside white-ball captain Jos Buttler. Marcus and Jos have a good rapport, and I think their partnership will help us maintain continuity and stability. The search for a full-time replacement will now begin. It is essential that we go through the right process to ensure we get the best person for the job," he added.

England's next white-ball series will be their against arch-rival Australia which will kick off on September 11 at The Ageas Bowl, England.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor