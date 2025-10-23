Matthew Short and Cooper Connolly Star as Australia Clinch ODI Series with 2-Wicket Win Over India in Adelaide

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia defeated India by two wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The hosts chased down India’s 264 with 46.2 overs. The win gave Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

#TeamIndia with a spirited performance but it’s Australia who win the 2️⃣nd ODI by 2 wickets.



They take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/aB0YqSCClq#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/dNjwbXIsXU — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2025

India were invited to bat and struggled early. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli fell cheaply, with Kohli dismissed for a duck in back-to-back ODIs for the first time. Rohit Sharma anchored the innings with 73 runs off 96 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. Shreyas Iyer contributed 61 off 77 balls. Late cameos from Harshit Rana (24 not out) and Arshdeep Singh (13) helped India post a fighting total of 264 for 9. Adam Zampa took four wickets for Australia, while Xavier Bartlett and Harshit Rana claimed two wickets each.

In the chase, Australia got off to a slow start. Openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head managed just 11 runs in the first five overs. Marsh was dismissed for 11 by Arshdeep Singh in the eighth over, and Head fell for 28 to Harshit Rana.

Matthew Short (74) and Cooper Connolly (61 not out) steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Mitchell Owen played a quickfire 36 off 23 balls to accelerate the run chase. Short was dismissed in the 36th over, but Connolly guided Australia to the target, finishing unbeaten.

India: 264/9 (Rohit Sharma 73, Shreyas Iyer 61; Adam Zampa 4/60)

Australia: 265/8 in 46.2 overs (Matt Short 74, Cooper Connolly 61*)

The third and final ODI will be played in Sydney on October 25.