Maxwell, Inglis fireworks, Green's consistent run helps Australia beat WI by three wickets

Basseterre [Saint Kitts and Nevis], July 27 : Quickfire knocks from Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell helped Australia defy a commendable fightback from West Indies as they marched to a three-wicket win in the fourth T20I at Basseterre on Sunday.

With this win, Australia is 4-0 up in the series, with one more match to go.

During the match, Australia won the toss and elected to field first, reducing WI to 67/4, despite Sherfane Rutherford's quickfire 31 in 15 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. The top order of Brandon King (18), skipper Shai Hope (10) and Roston Chase (0) was done away with within a matter of 42 runs.

Important contributions from the middle-order batters, Rovman Powell (28 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Romario Shepherd (28 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Jason Holder (26 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took WI to 205/9 in 20 overs.

Adam Zampa (3/54) was the pick of the bowlers, while Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett and Sean Abbott got a wicket each.

During the run-chase of 206, Australia lost skipper Mitch Marsh for a duck at the hands of left-armer Jediah Blades. However, following that, it was the time for the Inglis show. Australia brought up their 50-runs up in 4.5 overs, with Glenn Maxwell getting to score just one off it.

On the other hand, Inglis collected boundaries effortlessly, including three against Blades in the third over and four in a row against Romario Shepherd in the next. With 10 boundaries and six within a space of 21 balls, he was on 48 off 25.

Inglis completed his half-century in 28 balls, but fell to Shepherd for 51 in 30 balls. Australia was 66/2.

It was Maxwell's turn to cut loose as he hit sixes against Shepherd and Forde, helping Australia cross the 100-run mark in 8.3 overs.

Halfway through the innings, Maxwell fell to Akael Hosein for a 18-ball 47, consisting of a four and six sixes. Australia was 129/3 in 10.1 overs. Blades removed Mitch Owen and Cooper Connolly in the 12th over, reducing Aussies to 134/5.

However, Green continued to tackle Akael and Hardie joined the party with some hits against Jason Holder. 150 was up in 13 overs for Australia.

Holder packed Hardie for a 16-ball 23, consisting of two fours and a six, ending a 51-run stand. Australia was 185/6 in 16.1 overs.

Green reached the third fifty of the series in 30 balls, with three fours and a six, helping Australia seal a win with three wickets and four balls left.

